Hyderabad: GHMC disburses Rs 9.7 crore to rain-hit families on Friday

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: As part of the Rs 10,000 aid distribution to rain-hit families, the GHMC on Friday deposited Rs 9.79 crore in the bank accounts of 9,791 beneficiaries. Post the GHMC elections, the corporation has resumed the distribution as announced by the State government.

Accordingly, since Tuesday, a total of Rs 36.23 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of 38,227 beneficiaries, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .