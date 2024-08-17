Hyderabad: GHMC monitors inflows at Hussain Sagar, water levels rise to 513.53 meters

As against a full tank level of 513.41, on Saturday morning, the water level rose to 513.53.

Hyderabad: The water levels at Hussain Sagar were being monitored in view of the flood water inflow from the heavy rains that lashed the city in the last two days.

As against a full tank level of 513.41 meters, on Saturday morning, the water level rose to 513.53 meters. As part of water management, the sluice was raised by 2 feet and water allowed through 12 vents.

The engineering authorities are monitoring the flood water into Hussain Sagar, the GHMC said in a press release. The inflow was 2075 cusecs while the outflow was 1538 cusecs.