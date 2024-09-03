Hyderabad: GHMC orders vector-control measures in flooded colonies

3 September 2024

Hyderabad: Efforts are on to remove debris and other floating material that got stuck in storm water drains, culverts and naalas during heavy rains that pummeled Hyderabad in the last couple of days, GHMC Commissioner, Amrapali Kata on Tuesday said.

While interacting with senior officials over a teleconference, the GHMC Commissioner directed senior officials to launch extensive cleaning activities at locations where floating material, debris etc are preventing free flow of inundated rain water in colonies.

The Commissioner directed officials to identify colonies where rain water inundation took place for more than two-hours and launch aggressive vector-control measures including anti-larvae control activities and fogging for prevention of seasonal ailments.

Senior GHMC staff has been directed to coordinate and work closely with District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) of Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri and hold health camps locally.

Roads that have suffered extensive damage during the rains have to be repaired on a war footing. If more time is needed to complete repairs of certain roads that were damaged extensively, then authorities must barricade the damaged sections and put-up signboards to alert commuters, the GHMC Commissioner directed.