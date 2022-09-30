Hyderabad: Gland Pharmaceuticals adopt animals at Nehru Zoological Park

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:50 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Gland Pharmaceuticals Limited adopted some animals at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Gland Pharmaceuticals Limited adopted some animals at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

Among others, they adopted Giraffe, Tiger, Lion, and a Bear for a period of one year. A cheque of Rs 20 lakh was handed over to S. Rajashekar, Curator of Nehru Zoological Park, by the members of CSR department at Gland Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Also Read Hyderabad techie adopts lioness at Nehru Zoological Park

Raghuram, Head of CSR, P. Sampath Kumar, and Swathi from the organisation took a tour of the zoo along with officials and appreciated the cleanliness and hygiene maintained. Gland Pharmaceuticals Limited is a Hyderabad-based company that has pioneered Heparin Technology in India.