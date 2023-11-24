Hyderabad Globe enter quarters in All India Invitational Football Tourney

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Globe Football Club made it to the quarterfinals of the All India Invitational Football Tournament, held at Jalna district in Maharashtra on Friday.

The team from Hyderabad defeated Aurangabad XI 3-1. Hyd Globe took the lead in the 25th minute through Imtiyaz. But Aurangabad XI drew parity in the 45th minute when Rauf Khan found the back of the net.

In the second half, Hyderabad Globe rode on Imtiyaz’s second goal and another from Ehtesham Ali to clinch the clash.