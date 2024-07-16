Hyderabad: GNITS, PJTSAU join hands to support agri projects

The MoU was signed by Principal, GNITS, K. Ramesh Reddy and Registrar and Director of Research, PJTSAU, Dr. P. Raghu Rami Reddy, at Administrative Office, PJTSAU, Hyderabad, on July 12.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 July 2024, 04:13 PM

Hyderabad: An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between G. Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science (GNITS) and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) to support agricultural projects and utilise modern technology.

The MoU is intended to support in agricultural projects and to help in utilizing modern technology in the agricultural domain. University Officers and faculty from GNITS have participated in the program.