Governor at PJTSAU convocation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 09:35 PM

Governor CP Radhakrishnan

Hyderabad: Governor CP Radhakrishnan said in the past ten years, farmers’ suicides had drastically reduced due to various initiatives taken up by the union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor delivered the Chancellor’s address at the 6th Convocation of Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Rajendranagar here on Monday. While addressing the convocation, the Chancellor cautioned that India, being the most populous country in the world, cannot afford to import food grains, and stressed that utmost priority should be accorded must be given to agriculture sector.

He wanted agricultural students to take advantage of innovations in information technology for serving the farming community. Students and agricultural researchers should focus on improving yield, reducing the cost of cultivation, and proving effective technologies in the farmers’ fields, he said.

In total, about 752 students received their degrees in the 6th convocation, including UG, PG, and PhD across all faculties.Eleven PG and PhD students and eight UG students were awarded gold medals in various categories. B. Divya from the faculty of agriculture and Velcahala Sai Prathyusha from the faculty of agricultural engineering each received six gold medals for their outstanding academic performance.