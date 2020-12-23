Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 17.48 lakh seized in RGIA

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized 340 gm gold at RGI Airport on Wednesday. A passenger who was flying to Chennai was de-boarded from a flight and on checking his luggage, gold concealed in the inner frame of a trolley bag was found, officials said.

The bag was brought from Dubai by an international passenger who arrived early in the day and handed it over to the person who was held carrying it to Chennai. The worth of the gold is around 17.48 lakh, they said.

