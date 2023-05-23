Hyderabad: Goldsmith ends life after girlfriend cheats on him

Subba Raju was into friendship with a girl for last few years and differences arose between them after the girl reportedly rejected the marriage proposal of Raju

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:52 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Hyderabad: A goldsmith died by suicide at a hotel in Begumpet allegedly after being cheated by his girlfriend on Monday night.

According to the police, Subba Raju, a resident of Ramanthapur worked at a jewellery store in Secunderabad and was into friendship with a girl for last few years. Differences arose between them after the girl reportedly rejected the marriage proposal of Raju.

“Raju slipped into depression due to it and checked into a hotel at Begumpet on Monday afternoon. Late evening, he made a video call to his friend and told that his girlfriend had exploited and cheated him and also ruined his life. He later hanged himself to the ceiling fan,” said Begumpet police.

Raju’s friend who tried to persuade him not to end his life, traced his location of Raju and informed the Begumpet police who broke open the door of the room. However, by the time the police reached, Raju had hanged himself and died. The body was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary where a post-mortem examination was performed. A case is registered.