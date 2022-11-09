Hyderabad: Government City College to organize national seminar on Nov 10, 11

Hyderabad: Government City College is organizing a national seminar on the topic ‘Prospects of Telangana Economy-A critical perspective on inherent opportunities and challenges’ on the college campus here on November 10 and 11.

The event is being organized to examine the opportunities and inherent challenges in agriculture, industry and service sectors of Telangana economy.

Enlightening students about the prospective opportunities and identification of arising challenges in various sectors of Telangana economy are among the key outcomes of the seminar. Six technical sessions will be conducted as part of the two-day event.

Telangana State Planning Commission Board Vice Chairman B Vinod Kumar, Commissioner for Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal, Telangan State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, SBI Chief General Manager Amit Jhingran and Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation Chairman V Prakash Rao among others will participate.