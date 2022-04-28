Jignasa, a state-level student study projects presentation commences in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nearly 5,200 students from various Government Degree Colleges in the State are taking part in Jignasa, a state-level student study projects presentation, that commenced at Government City College, here on Thursday. A total of 850 student study projects would be presented during the three-day programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal said such programmes would inculcate scientific temper and further aid in peer learning among students.

IIT Hyderabad Director, Prof. BS Murthy said the young students should come out with creative and innovative ideas that would earn them respect and fame. He suggested the faculty members should plant seeds of research in the minds of the students, so that the seeds sprout and grow into big trees that bear fruits useful to humankind.

The Commissioner of Collegiate Education and IIT Hyderabad Director have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for facilitating horizontal spread of knowledge and support for both students towards internship and faculty to hone their academic and research skills.