Hyderabad: City College students win medals at Junior National Sports

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:47 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad: Two students of the Government City College have won medals in the Junior National Fencing competitions held at Cuttack, Odisha.

P Vamshi and Baby Reddy, from first year BA, won the gold and silver medals respectively.

Government City College Principal Dr. P Bala Bhaskar who felicitated the students on Tuesday said games and sports help students to reach higher levels and fulfill their aspirations.