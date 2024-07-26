Hyderabad: Graduation ceremony of Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 07:07 PM

Hyderabad: The 24th Graduation ceremony of Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology – SNIST (Autonomous) was held at Shilpa Kala Vedika on Friday. Prof. Mir Ali Husain of William Paterson University, USA, was the chief guest. Dr. Husain is also a celebrated screenwriter and lyricist known for his work on films such as Dor and Manto, including the widely acclaimed song “Ye Hausla Kaise Jhuke” from Dor.

The ceremony was attended by Sreenidhi Educational Group chairman Dr. K. T. Mahhe, CEO K. Abhijit Rao, Governing body member Dr. P. Narasimha Reddy and principal Dr. T. Ch. Siva Reddy and others. Dr. Husain awarded Gold Medals to the top achievers in various engineering departments and MBA programs.

The Gold Medal recipients are: D. Tanmay Dixith (MBA); Rajoju Manideep (Civil Engineering); Gundeboina Meghana (Computer Science Engineering); Afreen (Electrical and Electronics Engineering); Thaduru Rajesh (Electronics and Communication Engineering); Talagama Aishwarya (Electronics and Computer Engineering); Addagulla Mahalaxmi (Information Technology); Badini Chandra Shekar Goud (Mechanical Engineering); and Rajoju Manideep of Civil Engineering received the College Topper Gold Medal.