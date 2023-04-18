CM KCR attends grandson Himanshu Rao’s graduation ceremony

Congratulating his grandson K Himanshu Rao on receiving his Class 12 Graduation Certificate, CM KCR encouraged him to pursue higher studies, achieve new heights in life and to serve the society

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:03 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Hyderabad: Congratulating his grandson K Himanshu Rao on receiving his Class 12 Graduation Certificate, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao encouraged him to pursue higher studies, achieve new heights in life and to serve the society.

Himanshu Rao, son of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, completed Class 12 and received the graduation certificate from Oakridge International School, Gachibowli here on Tuesday. The occasion saw the Chief Minister along with other family members, including his wife Shobha, Rama Rao and his wife Shailima, Himanshu’s sister Alekhya and other relatives attended the 12th Class Graduation Day celebrations.

On the occasion, Oakridge School presented graduation certificates to students who successfully completed their 12th class. The school management also presented merit awards to students, who exhibited their talent in sports, cultural sector, social service and others, while pursuing their studies.

Himanshu Rao was bestowed with the Excellence Award in the ‘Community Activity Services’ (CAS) category. The Chief Minister congratulated Himanshu Rao for taking up the challenge of social service assigned by the school management as a part of training programme and for leading the section and bagging the excellence award in social service.

Also Read Himanshu Rao elected as CAS president