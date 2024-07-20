1,490 students graduate from GITAM Hyderabad

The management of the Varsity presented gold medals to 23 meritorious students honouring their exceptional performances.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 07:41 PM

1,490 students graduated from GITAM University Hyderabad on Saturday.

Sangareddy: GITAM deemed to be a University Hyderabad celebrated its 15th graduating ceremony as 1,490 graduated from their varsity amid the presence of the parents and faculty on the Varsity campus at Rudraram in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district on Saturday.

The management of the Varsity presented gold medals to 23 meritorious students honouring their exceptional performances.

Also Read GITAM announces full-time MBA program in Healthcare and Hospital Management

Meanwhile, 24 students scholars were also awarded doctorates during the graduation programme this year.

The varsity premises were enveloped in a festive atmosphere as the students were seen walking along the campus corridors in graduation ceremony attire.

Addressing the passing out students chief guest former global banking strategist and former CEO of Barclays Bank of India Ram Gopal underlined the importance of students focusing on making an impact on society rather than just earning. He called upon them to find joy in their professional journey by giving back something to society.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Gouthama Rao Yejju said that GITAM created a student-centric holistic environment where the students can experience 360-degree learning.

Pro Vice-chancellor of the Varsity Prof DS Rao and others were present. Later, the students took photographs with faculty, classmates, and parents.