Hyderabad: Group jobs’ aspirants stage protest at Dharna Chowk, demanding increase in vacancies

The protesters who reached Dharna Chowk from across Telangana demanded the State government to consider selection of candidates for the Group-I Main exam in 1:100 ratio instead of 1:50.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 June 2024, 01:00 PM

Hyderabad: Demanding the Congress government to increase the Group II vacancies by 2,000 and Group III posts by 3,000, scores of Group jobs’ aspirants and unemployed youth staged a huge protest at Dharna Chowk here on Thursday.

The protesters who reached the venue from across the State demanded the State government to consider selection of candidates for the Group-I Main exam in 1:100 ratio instead of 1:50.

Since the Group-I notification was issued after a decade gap, the aspirants wanted the government to provide them a fair chance in the recruitment to 563 Group-I posts.

Deferment of Group-II and III exams till December, a mega District Selection Committee (DSC) notification for recruitment of teachers in the government and local body schools, revoking the GO 46 and providing relinquishment option for candidates selected for residential educational institutions recruitment were the other demands raised by the unemployed youth.

Sindhuja, who came from Nalgonda, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured the unemployed youth that the Congress party after forming government in the State would look into their issues and address them.

“These are the same demands we raised with Rahul Gandhi and now the Congress party is not attending to them. The Congress party slogan – Maarpu Kavali Congress Ravali – used as a bait to attract the unemployed youth during the assembly elections and now they have been left in lurch,” she said.

Another aspirant, Eshwar lamented that MLCs Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao and Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna had supported their cause during elections but now they were silent on the issue after the Congress party formed the government.

“The State government filled up 30,000 vacancies that had been notified by the past BRS government. We want this government to cancel the Group-II and III notifications and notify them afresh by increasing the posts. We also want revoking of the GO 46,” he said.

A Group – II aspirant Banda Sandeep Reddy lambasted the Congress party and its leaders Venkat and Naveen Kumar stating that the unemployed youth were used for their political gains during the assembly elections and now not addressing the assurances given to them.

“As assured by the Congress party in assembly elections, we demand the government to increase posts in Group-II and III services besides opening registration for new candidates,” Reddy added.