Gutkha worth Rs 50k seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Chatrinaka Police seized gutkha worth Rs 50,000 after raiding a pan shop late on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Zain Pan Shop in Jangammet and found gutkha sachets of various brands. The shopowner, Mohd Nazeer (35) of Malakpet, was purchasing the contraband and selling it illegally to customers. A case was booked against him and investigation is on, police said.

