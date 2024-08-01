Hyderabad: GVK group launches GVK Health Hub

A unit of GVK EMRI, the hub offers all major healthcare specialties including radiology, pathology, diabetes care, ophthalmology, gynecology, rheumatology and nephrology and also outpatient surgical procedures.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 August 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: Making a foray into clinical services, GVK Group on Thursday launched GVK Health Hub at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad that promises to provide high-end and quality healthcare services at affordable prices.

“Our health departments are headed by senior doctors from Hyderabad, which will ensure our patients receive top-notch care. The goal is to improve health outcomes through early diagnosis, effective treatment and personalized patient care,” says Senior Diabetologist and Medical Director, GVK Health Hub, Dr N Ganapathi Sastry.

The in-house diagnostic facility of the GVK Health Hub is equipped with high-end medical infrastructure including 3 Tesla Bore MRI, 160 Slice CT Scan, SD Ultrasound and AI-powered diagnostics for faster screening and greater accuracy.