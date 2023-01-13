Hyderabad: Gym trainer held for harassing woman

Hyderabad: A gym trainer was arrested by the Bowenpally police for allegedly harassing a woman at the gymnasium.

The suspect, Raju targeted the young woman and secretly captured her pictures with his mobile phone, when she was busy with workouts in the gym.

Police said the suspect morphed the pictures and used them to demand money. Fearing consequences, the woman allegedly gave him cash of Rs.4 lakh and 20 tolas gold ornaments. But Raju continued to harass her.

Unable to take further harassment, the woman with the help of her family members approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The Bowenpally police booked a case and arrested Raju. He was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.