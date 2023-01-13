Hyderabad: Youth held for burglary and theft

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: A youth involved in house burglaries and automobile theft cases was nabbed by the Task Force along with the Chandrayanagutta police here on Friday. The police recovered 124 gm gold ornaments and cash of Rs.15,000, from him.

The arrested person, Syed Washeem alias Rider Waseem (24), is a centering worker from Shaheen Nagar in Balapur. According to the police, he discontinued his education to commit property offences for a lavish expenditure and was involved in 10 cases until now. He was earlier arrested by the Bhavaninagar and Balapur police and jailed.

After being released from the prison, Waseem was involved in a case in Chandrayangutta, where he broke open the dicky of a parked scooter and stole gold ornaments. Based on a complaint, the police identified and nabbed him.

The arrested person along with the seized material was handed over to the Chandrayanagutta police for further investigation.