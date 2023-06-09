IT job aspirants to be trained at Siddipet IT Tower, says Harish Rao

After examining the progress of works at the IT Tower, the Minister said the IT firms that would open their offices at the tower would conduct a job mela at the Police convention centre on June 11.

By Mitu David Updated On - 01:36 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said there would be a training facility at the upcoming Siddipet IT Tower to train 150 IT job aspirants in batches round the year.

The Minister said each batch would complete the training in 45 days. After examining the progress of works at the IT Tower, the Minister said the IT firms that would open their offices at the tower would conduct a job mela at the Police convention centre on June 11.

He called upon the youth, who were qualified for IT jobs, to participate in the job mela to grab the opportunity of landing a software job. Stating that as many as 750 people would be hired by 11 companies, which will start their offices at Siddipet IT Tower, Rao asked the local youth to get a chance to work as software engineers close to their native places by participating in the job mela.

Stating that the people of Siddipet Constituency would benefit the most from the IT Tower, the Minister said the IT Tower would also create indirect employment for several others.

Asking officials to make all arrangements for its inauguration, he said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would inaugurate the IT tower on June 15. The Minister went around all the floors to examine the readiness of the facility. He also interacted with the officials and representatives of IT companies .

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, TSIIC Zonal Manager Madhavi and others accompanied the Minister.