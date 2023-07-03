Hyderabad: High-end robotic surgery system worth Rs 35 crore inaugurated at NIMS

The robotic surgery system is part of the efforts of the State government to transform NIMS into a centre-of-excellence, Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:10 PM, Mon - 3 July 23

Health Minister T Harish Rao inaugurating high-end robotic surgery system worth Rs 35 crore at NIMS.

Hyderabad: For the first time in a government tertiary hospital in Telangana, a high-end robotic surgery system procured with a cost of Rs 35 crore by the State government was inaugurated at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Monday.

The robotic surgery system is part of the efforts of the State government to transform NIMS into a centre-of-excellence, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday, after inaugurating the medical equipment, said. “Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has specially allocated a grant of Rs 154 crore for NIMS so that high-end medical equipment can be procured. The new equipment is being sourced through funds available in the Aarogysri health insurance program,” he said.

In the last few years, NIMS has witnessed major upgradation works and is poised to become the largest hospital in the country. The total bed strength at NIMS has been increased from 900 to 1800 beds. Recently, Chief Minister also has laid foundation stone for construction of 2000-bed NIMS superspecialty hospital, which will take the total beds to 4000,” he said.

Commenting on the visit of Governor of Telangana, Tamilisai Soundararajan to OGH, T Harish Rao lamented that the Governor was making statements without being informed properly.

“Its unfortunate that there are people who intentionally fail to recognize the massive development achieved by Telangana in the health sector. It is disheartening to see people in the authority who neither are willing to acknowledge nor appreciate the positive transformation occurring in government health sector in Telangana. I urge such individuals to refrain from making unjustified comments on government health care workers,” he said.

Professor and Head of Department of Urology, NIMS, Dr Rahul Devraj has been appointed as in-charge of training program of Robotic Surgical System, which was inaugurated on Monday. The senior urologist will coordinate with the faculty and other nursing staff for proper training to operate the Robotic Surgical System and also supervise the maintenance of the equipment, Medical Superintendent, NIMS in an order on Monday said.