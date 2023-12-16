Hyderabad: Hitex to host 6th edition of PETEX India 2023 Show from Dec 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

PETEX, India’s largest Pet Expo for Dogs, Cats, Birds, Fish & Exotic Pets (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: The 6th edition of PETEX India 2023 will be hosted by Hitex for three days from December 22 to 24.

The largest pet expo for dogs, cats, fish and exotic pets will feature 50 exhibitors from pet food, pet healthcare, pet fashion and lifestyles, pet accessories, pet toys, pet boarding etc. It will act as a platform for the pet industry, manufacturers, wholesalers, and service providers to present products for pets and innovative pet supplies.

The show will have a display of more than 50 varieties of ornamental fish like Silver Arowana, Flower horn, Koi fish, Giant gourami, Alligator gar, Tiger Oscar, Albino Oscar, Red parrot fish, Pufferfish. Also, therapy dogs workshop and demo will be organised during the show by Bangalore-based Subhadra Cherukuri.

Yoga with shelter puppies and art with shelter puppies, aquascaping workshop by Mayur Dev, WCF International Cat Championship will also be held as part of the event.

TG Srikanth- Business Head, HITEX, Archana Naidu, Managing Partner, Seven Oaks Pet Hospital, Hema Bhanu – Founder Felica & Dhanchikottu, Chandrakanth Reddy, Owner – Chandu Pets, Laxmikanth – Founder, Petfolk, Chandrasekhar, Canine Behaviorist & Owner, Progressive Canines, Yasser Jabri – General Secretary, Indian Cat Club and Manasvi Chaudasma, Founder- Joellas Dog Care participated in the media interaction today.