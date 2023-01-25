Hyderabad: Home Guard dies in accident at Medchal

The victim, S Srinivas, working at the Medchal traffic police station was on vehicle checking duty when a lorry hit him at Kandlakoya crossroads.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

Hyderabad: A home guard of Cyberabad traffic police on traffic regulation duty at Medchal died after being hit by a lorry on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, S Srinivas, working at the Medchal traffic police station was on vehicle checking duty when a lorry proceeding from Kompally towards Medchal hit him at Kandlakoya crossroads.

“The driver of the lorry was driving in a rash and negligent manner and hit the home guard. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Inspector Medchal, S Rajasekhar Reddy.

A case is registered against the driver of the lorry and he is taken into custody.