Hyderabad: Home Guard dies in accident at Medchal

Hyderabad: A home guard of Cyberabad traffic police on traffic regulation duty at Medchal died after being hit by a lorry on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim, S Srinivas, working at the Medchal traffic police station was on vehicle checking duty when a lorry proceeding from Kompally towards Medchal hit him at Kandlakoya crossroads.
“The driver of the lorry was driving in a rash and negligent manner and hit the home guard. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment,” said Inspector Medchal, S Rajasekhar Reddy.
A case is registered against the driver of the lorry and he is taken into custody.