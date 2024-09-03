Three killed in lorry-bus collision in Jangaon

Jangaon: Three persons, including an elderly couple, were killed and several others were injured, in a head-on collision between a lorry and a State run Road Transport Corporation bus at Vavilala village of Palakurthy mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Hemani (65) , his wife Bujjamma (60) of Teekya Thanda Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad district and another woman Hasima (58) of Palakurthy mandal.

According to reports, the bus was heading towards Thorrur from Palakurthy when a speeding lorry crashed into it killing three passengers on the spot. The police shifted the bodies to the government hospital for postmortem. The injured are undergoing treatment in the government hospital.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.