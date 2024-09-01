Hyderabad under flash flood risk, public urged to exercise caution

Surrounding districts of the city, including Rangareddy, Medchal, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy, are also under a low to moderate flash flood risk
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a special weather report indicating a low to moderate flash flood risk for Hyderabad on Sunday, with rain expected to continue until the evening.
The surrounding districts, including Rangareddy, Medchal, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy, are also under a low to moderate flash flood risk.
In addition, the IMD predicted moderate to high flash flood risk for several districts in Telangana, including Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagitial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Mulugu, Yadadri Bhongir, Warangal (Urban), Warangal (Rural), Siddipet, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, and Suryapet.
Residents in these areas were advised to exercise caution and stay updated on weather alerts throughout the day.