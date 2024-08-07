Hyderabad: Home guard arrested allegedly for extorting money from couples in KBR park

The home guard, with the help of a broker, Yadagiri, identified couples sitting at isolated places in KBR Park walkway

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 August 2024, 03:50 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A home guard and his accomplice were arrested by the Banjara Hills police for allegedly threatening and extorting money from couples at KBR Park.

The home guard, M Srinivas, who works at the headquarters and is attached to the interceptor vehicle, with the help of a broker, Yadagiri, identified couples sitting at isolated places in KBR Park walkway.

“Yadagiri kept a watch on the activities around the park and tipped of the home guard. Then Srinivas went to the couples and threatened them of initiating action for indulging in immoral activities and extorted money from them,” said an official of Banjara Hills police station.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and caught Srinivas and Yadagiri.