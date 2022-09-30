Hyderabad: Home Minister Mahmood gets midnight call, man asks about biryani

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:33 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

In response, the minister informed the man that as the Home minister, he has hundreds of worries running in his mind and cannot spend time thinking about biryani.

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident, a man from the city called the Telangana home minister Mahmood Ali at midnight on Thursday asking till what time restaurants or eateries serving biryani are permitted to stay open.

According to reports, a person residing in Old City called the minister at midnight seeking answers to a query regarding Hyderabadi biryani. The call recording is now going viral on social media.

However, eventually, he answered the man’s question saying the hotels will be closed at 11 pm. He also said that citizens should follow government orders and not believe rumors on social media.