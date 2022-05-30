Hyderabad hoopsters crowned Indian National Basketball League champions

Published Date - 06:12 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad womens team after emerging champions.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women’s basketball team, representing Telangana, defeated Kolkata 21-18 in the final to clinch the inaugural edition of the BFI’s Indian National Basketball League 3×3 National Basketball Championship held at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday.

In the summit clash, Pushpa scored eight points while Priyanka and Anbarasi scored five and six respectively to guide their side to clinch the title.

Earlier in the semifinals, Hyderabad defeated Cochin 18-11 to make it to the final. In the quarterfinals, the winners thrashed Delhi 21-11.

The tournament was conducted in four categories: U-18 men, women and men, women. 20 cities across the country participated in the tournament. The Hyderabad team players Pushpa Senthil Kumar, R Anbarasi, Aswathy Thampi and Priyanka Prabhakara were selected for the Indian camp for the upcoming international championship.

Results:

Final: Hyderabad (Pushpa 8, Anbarasi 6, Priyanka 5, Aswathy 2) bt Kolkata 21-18; Semifinals: Hyderabad bt Cochin 18-11; Quarterfinals: Hyderabad bt Delhi 21-11.

