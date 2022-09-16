Hyderabad: How to book tickets for IND vs AUS T20I match?

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:00 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

The tickets are being sold in the Paytm app and Paytm insider app. The ticket pricing varies from Rs 850 to Rs 10,000.

Hyderabad: The sale of online tickets for the T20 cricket match between India and Australia, scheduled to be held on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, started on Thursday.

The highest ticket price is Rs 10,000, followed by the north pavilion east ground floor and south pavilion west ground floor seats which will cost Rs 9,000. Apart from these, tickets for the south pavilion west floor 1 and south pavilion west floor 1 will cost Rs 7,500 while the west stand ground floor and east stand ground floor will cost Rs 2,500. There are also tickets available between 1,500-1,250, while the lowest price is Rs 850 for Mohammed Azharuddin pavilion terrace 2 and Mohammed Azharuddin pavilion terrace 1.

Physical tickets are said to be mandatory to enter the stadium on match day. People can pick up tickets from Secunderabad Gymkhana from September 21 to 25. In case of opting for delivery, the tickets will be delivered at least two to three days before the match day.

However, while Lot 1 tickets were sold out on Thursday itself, officials have asked people to stay tuned as limited tickets in Lot 2 will be coming soon.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal is the major cricket stadium in the city with a capacity of close to 55,000. It is known for its state-of-the-art facility and has over the years hosted a lot of international games along with matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (Wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar