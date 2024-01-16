Hyderabad: HRH Next Services goes public

The event which took place at Mercure Hyderabad was attended by dignitaries from HRH Next Services Ltd. and others.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 03:33 PM

Hyderabad: HRH Next Services Limited, a leading player in the BPO industry who recently entered the public markets with an Initial Public Offering (IPO), was enlisted by the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) at the Opening Bell ceremony.

HRH Next Services Ltd. is looking to strategically integrate digital services into BPO operations to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. With automation, particularly in video technologies and virtual studio setups, the firm hopes to revolutionise communication, collaboration, and customer service.

Through the use of cutting-edge technology, and an experienced and dynamic team excelling in communication, the company aims to continue delivering exceptional services that positively shape customer interactions with brands.

With centers in Warangal and Nizamabad, HRH Next Services Ltd. has successfully served clients across various sectors, including Telecom, Foodtech, Autotech, E-Commerce, Fintech, Education, Healthcare, Government, and Banking.