England Squad to bring Manchester United Chef to Hyderabad for Test Match over spice preferences

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 02:51 PM

Hyderabad: England is set to face India in a five-match Test series scheduled between January and March next year. The cricket action kicks off in Hyderabad on January 25, marking the beginning of the series for both teams. The England squad, in preparation for the tour, will reportedly include Manchester United chef Omar Meziane, who is set to join them in Hyderabad ahead of the first Test.

Meziane’s role will primarily focus on ensuring the players’ nutritional needs are met during the tour. The decision to bring their own chef is viewed as a precautionary measure, driven by concerns that players might fall ill during the seven-week tour.

According to reports from The Telegraph, England is highlighting the importance of nutritious meals for the players, regardless of their individual food preferences.

“England insists it has nothing to do with not trusting hotels to provide clean facilities and is instead about ensuring players, especially those who refuse to eat spicy food, are eating nutritious meals rather than filling up on energy bars and pizzas,” reported the publication.

Hailing from Morocco, chef Meziane boasts a two-decade-long career in the culinary industry. His journey into the sports realm began in 2009, establishing connections with diverse teams in England, spanning cricket, rugby, football, and rowing. Notably, he accompanied the cricket team to Pakistan in December 2022.

The Test series itinerary includes matches in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, and Ranchi, with the final Test scheduled to take place in Dharamsala.