| India Vs Afghanistan T20 Series Virat Kohli In And Ishan Kishan Out Cricket News Today

India vs Afghanistan T20 Series: Virat Kohli In And Ishan Kishan Out | Cricket News Today

The BCCI is silent. Selectors choose alternatives. Curiosity surrounds Kishan's situation.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 11 January 2024, 09:41 AM

Ishan Kishan, absent since the World Cup, sparks speculation. Omitted from T20I series; reasons unclear. Rumors include disciplinary actions, lack of communication. The BCCI is silent. Selectors choose alternatives. Curiosity surrounds Kishan’s situation.