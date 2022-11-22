Hyderabad: Husband, in-laws kill developing infant in mother’s womb

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a developing infant was killed in the womb allegedly by administering some pills to a woman by her husband and in-laws at Kanchanbagh.

According to the police, Syed Mahmood, a resident of Kanchanbagh was married around three years ago and the couple have a daughter aged around 18 months.

“The woman was six months pregnant and suspecting she would give birth to another girl, Mahmood and his parents allegedly gave some medicines to the woman. On November 15, the woman gave birth at the house to a stillborn,” said Kanchanbagh police.

The family members buried the body at a graveyard in Kanchanbagh. However, the woman approached the Kanchanbagh police who registered a case under Section 313, 315 and 323 of Indian Penal Code. On Tuesday, the doctors conducted an on-spot mortuary at the burial ground. The police took into custody Mahmood and are investigating.