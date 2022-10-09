Hyderabad: Man murdered by son at Uppal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:48 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

A man killed his father by hitting him with a wooden pestle at their house in Uppal on Sunday. On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

Hyderabad: A man killed his father by hitting him with a wooden pestle at their house in Uppal on Sunday.

The victim Ganapathi (56) reportedly came home in an inebriated condition and picked up a quarrel with the family members. His son Abhishek tried to calm him down but an argument ensued between both of them.

“In a fit of rage, Abhishek took a wooden pestle kept in the house and hit Ganapathi on his head. He sustained serious injuries on his head and died on the spot. There were regular arguments between Abhishek and Ganapathi over some family related matters,” said Uppal police Inspector, R Govind Reddy.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Gandhi Hospital mortuary. A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC is booked and investigation going on. The police are making efforts to nab Abhishek, who is absconding after the murder.