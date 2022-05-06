Hyderabad: Husband refuses movie outing, wife hangs self

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:52 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Upset over her husband not taking to a movie, a recently wed woman died, allegedly by suicide, in her house at Shankarpally on the city outskirts late on Thursday.

The woman, Swathi (20), a native of Tandur in Vikarabad district, had a love marriage with Raju (22), a hotel worker from the same village against the wish of their elders in February this year. They were living in a rented house at Bhavani Nagar in Shankarpally.

According to the police, for the last few days, Swathi was asking Raju to take her to a movie, but he kept postponing on one reason or the other. It is suspected that upset over this, Swathi hanged herself from the ceiling fan, when Raju had gone to work.

The Shankarpally police are investigating.

