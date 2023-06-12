Hyderabad: I-T Towers at AC Guards receives hoax bomb call

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

The police teams including anti sabotage teams and bomb detection squad declared it as a hoax call after conducting a thorough search and are verifying the identity of the caller

Hyderabad: Tension gripped employees in income tax towers at AC Guards on Monday when some unidentified persons made a call informing that that a bomb was planted in the building.

On coming to know about call, the panic stricken employees rushed out of their office and gathered in the open compound of the building.

The police teams including anti sabotage teams and bomb detection squad rushed to the IT offices and conducted a thorough search. Later, it was declared a hoax call. The police are verifying the identity of the caller.

