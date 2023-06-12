| Hyderabad Panic Prevails After Fire Breaks Out In Several Eateries At Madhapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for some time when fire broke out in several eateries located along the roadside at Ayyappa Society, Madhapur on Monday afternoon.

The fire started following a short circuit in a shed where several small eateries were located, fire safety officials said. Initially, the fire started at the fast food centre and before it could be extinguished it got intensified. Two cylinders at the fast food centre exploded resulting in the fire rapidly spreading to a tiffin centre, a vegetable and coconut shop, said SFO Madhapur, M A Fazal.

Hearing the loud noise of the explosion the people panicked the fled the spot.

On receiving information, two fire tenders from Madhapur and Filmnagar fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The fire officials are investigating.