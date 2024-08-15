Hyderabad: Independence Day celebrated at CBIT

Various heads of departments, directors, advisors and teachers participated in this festival.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 03:53 PM

Hyderabad: India’s Independence Day was celebrated in the premises of CBIT College with MGIT and CBIT staff and students participating in large scale. CBIT Principal Professor CV Narasimhulu hoisted the flag and remembered the freedom fighters.

He said India has always displayed patience and courage and added, “We did not participate in any world wars. India always wants peace. And now the world is calling our country as rice bowl. Our country is exporting grains, rice and pulses to many countries.”

MGIT Principal Professor GCM Chandra mohana Reddy said that on this day, hearts swell with pride and gratitude. “Today, we don’t just remember a date, we celebrate the spirit of freedom and honor the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to achieve that freedom,” he added.

Various heads of departments, directors, advisors and teachers participated in this festival.