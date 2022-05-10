Hyderabad: Inquiry ordered against Inspector for allegedly stealing Rs 5 lakh from theft suspect

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:36 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Following allegations against an inspector rank official of Rachakonda Police over stealing cash from the ATM card of a theft suspect while the latter was in prison, Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat has ordered an internal inquiry.

The cop allegedly siphoned off nearly Rs.5 lakh fraudulently from the bank accounts of the suspect, who was arrested earlier in connection with a theft of tyres from a company in Begum Bazaar and was jailed.

Sources said recently when the suspect was released from the prison, he realized that money was debited from his bank account. He then approached senior officials of the Rachakonda Police.

