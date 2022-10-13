Hyderabad: Intermediate student dies in accident

Hyderabad: An intermediate girl student died in a road accident at Langer Houz on Thursday afternoon.
Rubeena Fatima (17), a resident of Chintalmet in Rajendranagar was going along with her sister Rahila Fatima (19), on a two-wheeler from Ramdeva Guda towards Tipu Khan Bridge when their vehicle was hit by a auto carrier.
“Rubeena was pillion riding and fell on the road from two-wheeler. She sustained head injuries and died on the spot,” said Langer Houz Inspector Srinivas. On a complaint ,the police registered a case and took the driver of the auto carrier into custody.