Hyderabad-based tea house buys Manohari Gold tea for Rs 1.15 lakh in auction

R.K. Tea Sales in Begum Bazaar purchased the Manohari Gold variety of tea at a record price from Tea Inntech

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based tea house, R.K. Tea Sales in Begum Bazaar purchased the Manohari Gold variety of tea at a record price from Tea Inntech, a B2B e-trade platform, in a private tea auction in Kolkata on December 16.

R.K. Tea Sales acquired the tea variety from Assam for its client Café Niloufer for a whopping 1.15 lakh per kilogram in the auction.

Manohari Gold tea is a handmade tea grown in the Dibrugarh district of eastern Assam.

R.K. Tea Sales specialises in packaging, branding, marketing, wholesale, and exports of all kinds of finest and premium luxury Indian teas.

Surendra Agarwal, proprietor and secretary of the Telangana Tea Merchants Association, released a statement in this regard. According to Surendra Agarwal, the package has been already shipped and it may reach Hyderabad on December 21 (Wednesday), and it will be delivered to Café Niloufer on the same day.

Surendra Agarwal has over 35 years of experience in dealing with different kinds of teas and he is associated with the chairman of Niloufer Café, Babu Rao, for the past 6 years. He also supplied different teas to the popular café in Hyderabad in the past.