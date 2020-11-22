Hyderabad: Karate champion Syeda Falak joins AIMIM

She was active during the anti-CAA, NPR and NRC protests

Published: 5:41 pm

Hyderabad: International karate champion Syeda Falak joined the All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen party on Sunday in the presence of party general secretary Ahmed Pasha Quadri. She later met AIMIM party floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.

In a tweet, she stated, “Alhumdulillah joined AIMIM. Looking forward to working for the betterment of society under the leadership of AIMIM president Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi Sahab. Inshallah.”

The 24-year-old was usually seen at different public meetings organised by pro-Congress party groups in old city. She was also active during the anti-CAA, NPR and NRC protests held early this year.

