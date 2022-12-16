Hyderabad: Interstate gang held for thefts in trains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Hyderabad: A seven-member interstate chain snatching gang from West Bengal targeting passengers in the trains and railway stations was arrested in a joint operation by the Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force on Friday. Gold ornaments weighing 100 grams were recovered from them.

The arrested persons are Ajijul Sheik, Safiyar Sardar, Raja Sheik, Shahajada Sheik, Anrul Laskar, Safiulhaque Mandal, and Mujibar Molla. The absconding persons are Hyder and Firoz, from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the GRP officials, the suspects who were earlier involved in similar offences, target passengers found alone in trains and railway stations and flick their gold ornaments by diverting attention. They were recently involved in five cases.

Officials said efforts were on to nab the absconding suspects.