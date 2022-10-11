RPF forms ‘Shakti teams’ for safety of women passengers

Hyderabad: With an aim to instill confidence and ensure safety of women passengers in trains, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has formed two all women teams to handle issues faced by them in trains and railway stations.

Called Shakti teams, each of these teams comprises a sub inspector and eight woman constables. The teams are making ‘Women Mithra’s’ after interacting with the women in the train and explaining them about the role of RPF in ensuring safety of women travellers and seek their support to enhance their security.

A Whatsapp group ‘Shakti@trains’ has been created and the regular women travellers(now 66 women), and officials of the RPF are members, said Secunderabad Railway Division, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Debashmita.

“Whenever women face a problem, they can put a message or post a picture in the group. The message is flashed to the concerned and immediate action initiated. In last fortnight 163 cases were booked against men for travelling in women’s compartment and other offences,” said Debashmita.

The teams analyse the crime data and feed from closed circuit camera network, and pin-point analysis of the criminal activity the members plan and do operations. “In last ten days, several cases of eve teasing and property offences including theft of mobile phones, handbags and other belongings were checked,” the official explained.

The teams are present in moving trains and railway stations randomly and conduct decoy operations both in the day and night.

“The team members pose as passengers and move around. If they notice someone trying to commit an offence or moving around suspiciously, the offenders are caught red handed. So far 13 persons were detained in 11 cases and legal action will be initiated by concerned officials,” she added.