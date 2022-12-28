Hyderabad: JNTU student jumps to death from campus building

Engineering girl student from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University has died by suicide in the Kukatpally campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Engineering girl student from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has died by suicide in the Kukatpally campus on Wednesday.

The girl Meghana Reddy (21) was a fourth-year Computer Science student and was residing in the JNTU campus. On Wednesday afternoon, she jumped from the top of the CSR building in JNTU campus.

Also Read JNTU-Hyderabad doubles grace marks for BTech students

On noticing the incident, the JNTU administration and security rushed to the spot and alerted the medical services and the local police.

“The girl reportedly slipped into depression over some personal issues, which could have led to the incident. We are trying to ascertain the exact reason that triggered her to take the step. A case has been registered and investigation going on,” an official of KPHB police station, said.

The body is shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.