JNTU-Hyderabad doubles grace marks for BTech students

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

File Photo. JNTU-Hyderabad has doubled the grace marks from 15 to 30 for students who joined regular BTech first year programmes in 2018.

Hyderabad: Here is some good news for Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad BTech students who could not succeed in the exams.

The university has doubled the grace marks from 15 to 30 for students who joined regular BTech first year programmes in 2018 and could not clear the subjects. These enhanced grace marks will be applicable to all theory subjects instead of three subjects as is followed now. Only students who appeared and failed exams are eligible for grace marks.

For the students who joined as lateral entry in BTech second year in 2019, the grace marks have been increased from 12 to 23. Like for regular students, the enhanced grace marks will be applicable to all theory subjects.

However, the university has decided not to give subject exemption for students who are admitted under R18 regulations. As per the R18 regulations, 0.25 per cent marks out of the total 5,900 marks for regular BTech courses and 4,600 marks for BTech lateral entry are given as grace marks.

However, students have been demanding to amend this rule and give them subject exemptions besides further enhancing grace marks in view of disturbance in regular classwork (offline) for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After considering the request of students, the university increased grace marks from 0.25 to 0.50 per cent marks out of the total marks that translated to 30 marks for regular BTech and 23 marks for BTech lateral entry courses.

“As per the R18 regulations, subject exemption cannot be extended to students who joined in 2018. So, it has been decided not to relax the rule. Also, the enhancement of grace marks will be applicable for this academic year only,” a senior official said. The grace marks will be added to students who apply for the same via their college.

Meanwhile, the university is holding BTech (R18) 2-1, 2-2, 3-1, 3-2, 4-1, 4-2 semesters special supplementary examinations from December 6. The last date for applying without a late fee is November 26.