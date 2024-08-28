| Hyderabad Job Mela To Be Organised At Masab Tank On August 31

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 08:11 PM

Hyderabad: A mega job mela will be organized at Khaja Mansion Function Hall, Masab Tank on August 31.

In a press release, the organizer, Mannan Khan Engineer said several companies are participating in the job mela and offering jobs in various positions in pharma, health, IT & ITes firms, education, banks and others. Work from Home options will also be provided by a few companies.

Qualification of candidates should be above SSC and preliminary interviews will be conducted at the venue.

The entry to the program is free. For further details, those interested can contact on 8374315052.