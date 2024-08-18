Hyderabad: Junior doctors to continue protest on Monday over Kolkata doctor death case

The senior doctors and teaching faculty in government teaching hospitals, represented by TGDA and TTGDA will report to their normal elective and outpatient duties from Monday by wearing black badges

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 08:45 PM

Doctors Protest

Hyderabad: The boycott of elective duties and outpatient medical services by junior doctors in government hospitals across Telangana, protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, will continue on Monday.

The casualty/emergency medical services, however, will be continued normally and in full strength.

While the junior doctors have decided to continue with their protests, the senior doctors and teaching faculty in government teaching hospitals, represented by Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGDA) and Telangana Teaching Government Doctors Association (TTGDA) will report to their normal elective and outpatient duties from Monday by wearing black badges.

On Sunday, the junior doctors at various government hospitals in Telangana continued to conduct protests and raised slogans demanding justice for the trainee doctor in Kolkata.

They demanded that the union Ministry immediately release an order implementing the Central Protection Act in government medical hospitals.

The TJUDA members also met the Telangana Women’s Commission and submitted proposals that are aimed at providing protection to women healthcare workers in hospitals. These proposals include separate and designated resting rooms, police presence on campus, CCTV coverage, safety mobile application, frequent security checks, anti-harassment committees etc.