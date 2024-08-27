Hyderabad: Kidnapper nabbed by Kachiguda police within 12-hours of crime reported

The suspect was identified as D Manjula (29), a rag picker from Kamareddy district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:51 PM

Kachiguda Police busted (01) year baby kidnapping case and rescued within (12) hours and arrested the woman kidnapper

Hyderabad: Within 12-hours of the crime being reported, the Kachiguda police solved the kidnap case of a one-year-old girl and rescued her safely apart from arresting a woman suspect on Tuesday.

On Monday 11.30 pm, Manjula who came to Kacheguda railway station, allegedly abducted the child Rani, who was sleeping beside her mother Mamatha, on the pavement near the railway station.

Based on a complaint, the Kacheguda police formed six special teams and examined 60 surveillance cameras at the crime spot and surroundings between Kacheguda railway station and Dabeerpura railway station and identified the suspect.

Police said Manjula after kidnapping the child went to Dabeerpura railway station in an auto-rickshaw with a plan to take the child to Kamareddy and harm her over a previous enmity between her and Mamatha.